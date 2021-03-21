Advertisement

Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.3%* Sunday. There are 18 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 801 tests, 49 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1461 total). 726 active cases.

Burleigh - 4

Cass - 28

Morton - 0

Ward - 4

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.9%.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball

Latest News

GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
o. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3...
Kindred takes 2021 Boys Class B State Title
Wisconsin women’s hockey win NCAA Frozen Four Championship with 2-1 overtime win