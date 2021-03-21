Advertisement

New dog training facility opening in Bismarck

Pawz Enrichment Center
Pawz Enrichment Center(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 21, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new dog training facility in Bismarck will have your dog’s tail wagging while learning new tricks.

Pawz Enrichment Center is a new training facility that offers classes, day training, and a variety of other learning opportunities for your four legged friend.

Owner and trainer, Jan Joersz, says she has been planning the opening of her facility for more than two years, and thought now was a good time after many people purchased a pet during quarantine.

Joersz said they use positive reinforcement and choice based training.

“The choice based is something fairly new and there’s nothing around here like that. We train the dogs to make good choices and of course those choices are the ones that we want,” said Joresz.

Pawz Enrichment Center will host their grand opening on March 27th and 28th.

For more information on signing up for classes or training, call (701)-751-0217 or visit their website, https://www.pawzenrich.com/

