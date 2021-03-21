Advertisement

Mobile Food Pantry visiting central ND

Mobile Food Pantry
Mobile Food Pantry(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is making the rounds in Central North Dakota next week.

The Mobile Food Pantry delivers food to people in rural communities that may need help making ends meet. The truck will stop in Hazen, Dodge, Halliday and Twin Buttes on March 24. It moves on to Beulah and Center on the March 25.

“It’s crucially important that we serve the entire state cause there’s a lot of people that depend on the services. More and more people each year, and certainly with COVID continuing to have an impact we anticipate the need to remain very high here for quite a while,” said Jared Slinde, Great Plains Food Bank Communications.

The Mobile Food Pantry delivered more than a million meals across 89 communities in 2020.

