Kindred takes 2021 Boys Class B State Title

MINOT, N.D. - No. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.

The Vikings’ championship capped off a packed final day at the State B at the Minot State Dome.

Earlier Scores:

3rd Place Game: No. 2 Grafton defeated No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan 58-47.

5th Place Game: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity defeated Rugby 72-47.

7th Place Game: Powers Lake defeated Shiloh Christian 60-49.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.