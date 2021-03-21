Advertisement

Kindred takes 2021 Boys Class B State Title

o. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3...
o. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.(none)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - No. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.

The Vikings’ championship capped off a packed final day at the State B at the Minot State Dome.

Earlier Scores:

3rd Place Game: No. 2 Grafton defeated No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan 58-47.

5th Place Game: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity defeated Rugby 72-47.

7th Place Game: Powers Lake defeated Shiloh Christian 60-49.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
Wisconsin women’s hockey win NCAA Frozen Four Championship with 2-1 overtime win