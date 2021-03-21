Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - District 6 constituents are telling their representatives how they feel about the expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons.

During a local party meeting, constituents voted by a narrow margin to censure Rep. Paul Thomas, R-Velva, and Rep. Dick Anderson, R-Willow City.

According to Thomas and the newly elected district chairman Charlie Adams, the reason for the censure regarded Thomas and Anderson voting in favor of expelling Simons.

Supporters of the censure vote were unhappy with the handling of Luke Simons’ expulsion process and felt there should have been a more thorough approach.

“The vote that I took for expulsion was a vote that was extremely difficult and I didn’t take it lightly. I wish I would’ve never had to do it, but I know it was still the right vote,” Thomas said.

According to Adams, the turnout for the district meeting was “exceptional,” and believes that many of those who took part and paid their party dues on Saturday were there specifically to censure their representatives.

Adams added he doesn’t think this will lead to a recall of their legislative members.

“It’s a pivotal time in Republican politics now; not only at the national level, but at the state level. And there are people that haven’t been involved that want to be involved,” Adams said.

The vote to censure passed by only one vote amongst the more than 50 in attendance.

A censure doesn’t affect a lawmaker’s position in the legislature nor affects their ability to be re-elected. Rather, it’s a public statement against the actions of a public figure.

Anderson was unavailable for immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.