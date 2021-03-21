Capital Ice Chips ends the season with its first skating show since 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring is here and another season is coming to an end for the Bismarck Figure Skating Club. The Capital Ice Chips performed its annual ice show for the first time since 2019. Kristy Hamer is excited to see her daughter skate again.

”The girls had practiced and they were ready and then everything shut down. So this year they were able to keep the same Disney theme and a lot of the same programs,” said Hamer

The Capital Ice Chips earned a silver medal at the 2020 US Synchronized Skating Championships last year in Providence, Rhode Island.

