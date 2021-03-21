Advertisement

Capital Ice Chips ends the season with its first skating show since 2019

Capital Ice Chips
Capital Ice Chips(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring is here and another season is coming to an end for the Bismarck Figure Skating Club. The Capital Ice Chips performed its annual ice show for the first time since 2019. Kristy Hamer is excited to see her daughter skate again.

”The girls had practiced and they were ready and then everything shut down. So this year they were able to keep the same Disney theme and a lot of the same programs,” said Hamer

The Capital Ice Chips earned a silver medal at the 2020 US Synchronized Skating Championships last year in Providence, Rhode Island.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
o. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3...
Kindred takes 2021 Boys Class B State Title
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle

Latest News

Bismarck coin collectors
Bismarck coin collectors
Dead Sea Scrolls
Dead sea scrolls
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
North Dakota theologian react to dead sea scrolls
Bald eagle comeback
Bald Eagle comeback
Mobile home fire
Fire at mobile home park Sunday in Minot