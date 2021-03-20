Williston’s Sport and Rec Show returns

WILLISTON, N.D. - After a 1-year hiatus, the Sport and Rec Show returns to Williston.

Last year, the CVB had to cancel the show due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year, the reins have been given to Rugby Homes and RV. There’s a little bit of everything to get you set for camping trips and your summer getaway. The Vendors - old and new - are excited to be back in 2021.

“There’s been a lot of people. I was expecting since it was Friday we wouldn’t have seen people until they got off work, but come on down, there’s been a crowd here,” said Brad Mabeus with Kimber Elite.

The show continues this weekend starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

