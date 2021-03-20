Advertisement

Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck

'End of the Rope'
'End of the Rope'(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two film companies are looking for North Dakota actors to audition for a feature film called “End of the Rope.”

It’s a true story of a murderer on the loose, that prompted people in the town of Schafer to take justice into their own hands.

The film is a collaboration between Producer Daniel Bielinski of Canticle Productions and Bismarck-based production company D&N Cinematics.

It was inspired by the book of the same name written by McKenzie County native Dennis Johnson.

It details the murders and events leading up to the last lynching in North Dakota.

“There are so many supporters we have in Watford City and in McKenzie county. We want them to have a chance to be a part of the story in a more physical way and also in Bismarck there’s a tremendous amount of local talent here in Bismarck that we want to take advantage of too,” said Canticle Productions founder Daniel Bielinski.

Auditions will be held March 27 from 2 p.m-6 p.m. in Watford City at Teddy’s Residential Suites, and on March 28 in Bismarck at D&N Cinematics.

Actors can submit a virtual audition to: Home | End of the Rope Film by March 26.

Production will begin in August with the release expected next year.

