Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.7%* Saturday. There are 17 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 3,042 tests, 88 were positive. There was 1 new death (1461 total). 780 active cases.

Burleigh - 6

Cass - 33

Morton - 1

Ward - 3

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.9%.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

