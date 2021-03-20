Advertisement

Organizers discuss reason for rise in ticket prices for Class B tournament

Class B tournament
Class B tournament(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – It’s day two of the Boys Class B State Basketball Tournament at the MSU Dome in Minot.

Leading up to the girls tournament we told you about COVID safety precautions at the games. But that’s not the only change.

Fans will notice some higher prices at this year’s Boy’s Class B State Tournament at $20 per person for one game.

Organizers said the higher prices are meant to discourage people from watching more than their own team.

Seating is more limited this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

They said they want everyone to have a chance to watch their own kids play, and they expect ticket prices to decrease next year.

“We didn’t want to have 10,000 people here. All the money goes into one pot, they pay the bills, and then if there’s anything left over after what they do then it goes back to member schools,” said organizer Mitch Lunde.

Prices for booking ahead would’ve gotten you three days for $96.

