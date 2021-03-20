North Dakota Game and Fish asks that Whooping Crane sightings be reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warm winter means North Dakota can expect an unusually early migration of endangered Whooping Crane birds.

These birds have a population of only about 500 and travel from Texas and through North Dakota to nest in Buffalo National Park in Canada every spring.

North Dakota Game and Fish is asking that sightings be reported to them or to local game wardens across the state because of their endangered status.

“They are endangered birds, so we want to limit disturbances and try not to get too close. Pictures are good for confirming their identification for us but try to do it at a distance where you’re not going to flush those birds off the habitat they are currently using,” said migratory game bird biologist Andy Dinges.

The birds are bright white with a long neck, black wing tips that are visible in flight, and are about five feet tall.

Anyone who spots a Whooping Crane should record the date, time, location, and bird’s activity and then notify North Dakota Game and Fish or your local game warden.

