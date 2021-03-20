N.D. Senate folds on sports betting vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After much debate, North Dakota lawmakers decided to not supply the voters with an opportunity to legalize sports betting.

After the Supreme Court ruled its legality and other states pass their own versions of sports wagering laws, the North Dakota State Senate folded on a resolution that would’ve allowed it.

It failed by two votes.

Supporters said the bill was meant to capture revenues will protecting the safety of the players.

“The reality is that North Dakotans are already making sports wagers today. They are participating in illegal off-shore betting accounts with no oversight and no consumer protection,” Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said.

All hope is not lost for sports gamblers. There can still be a citizens’ petition that could put the issue on the ballot in 2022.

