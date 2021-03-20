Advertisement

Minot Public Library celebrates indigenous women

Sister Beads
Sister Beads(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library is celebrating women’s history month and shedding light on indigenous culture with a unique lesson throughout the month.

From now until the end of March, the library is offering free individualized jewelry packets courtesy of Sister Beads.

Afterwards the public is invited to an online lesson on how to make indigenous-styled earrings hosted by native speaker and advocate Tawny Trottier Cale.

On March 31 at 6:00 p.m. the library will host an open forum with Trottier Cale who will discuss the role women play in indigenous culture, and share her beadwork journey.

“We got $500 from the Minot Area Council of the Arts and so that allowed us to have the 150 packets that we can give out completely free and also to pay Tawny for her time and for her speaking,” said Library Director Janet Anderson.

The online lesson is available now and packets are available while supplies last.

You can find more information including links to the tutorial and the Zoom event on the library page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
o. 5 Kindred claimed the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship, 40-34, over No. 3...
Kindred takes 2021 Boys Class B State Title
Wisconsin women’s hockey win NCAA Frozen Four Championship with 2-1 overtime win