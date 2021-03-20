Minot Public Library celebrates indigenous women

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library is celebrating women’s history month and shedding light on indigenous culture with a unique lesson throughout the month.

From now until the end of March, the library is offering free individualized jewelry packets courtesy of Sister Beads.

Afterwards the public is invited to an online lesson on how to make indigenous-styled earrings hosted by native speaker and advocate Tawny Trottier Cale.

On March 31 at 6:00 p.m. the library will host an open forum with Trottier Cale who will discuss the role women play in indigenous culture, and share her beadwork journey.

“We got $500 from the Minot Area Council of the Arts and so that allowed us to have the 150 packets that we can give out completely free and also to pay Tawny for her time and for her speaking,” said Library Director Janet Anderson.

The online lesson is available now and packets are available while supplies last.

You can find more information including links to the tutorial and the Zoom event on the library page here.

