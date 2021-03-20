Luepke, NDSU roll past UND to hand Fighting Hawks 1st Loss

FARGO, ND (KFYR)- The NDSU football team would dominate all four quarters on Saturday as they handed UND their first loss of the season, 34-13.

The Bison ground game was the difference maker in this one as Hunter Luepke accounted for 190 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Zeb Noland would also toss a touchdown in the victory.

Next up for NDSU (5-1) they’ll play at South Dakota next Saturday.

Next up for NDSU (5-1) they'll play at South Dakota next Saturday.

