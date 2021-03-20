Luepke, NDSU roll past UND to hand Fighting Hawks 1st Loss
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FARGO, ND (KFYR)- The NDSU football team would dominate all four quarters on Saturday as they handed UND their first loss of the season, 34-13.
The Bison ground game was the difference maker in this one as Hunter Luepke accounted for 190 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Zeb Noland would also toss a touchdown in the victory.
Next up for NDSU (5-1) they’ll play at South Dakota next Saturday.
You can catch the game right here on your news leader. Kick-off is at 1 PM.
