Infrastructure improvement coming to Downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Traffic through the heart of Minot may be slowed down a bit over the next few months as work starts on a major project on Burdick Expressway.

The project will replace the curbs at pedestrian crossings with ADA compliant ramps from 16th to 27th Street to make things easier on some residents.

“When we reconstructed downtown we made all those ramps compliant, when we do mill and overlay projects or other major street work we replace all the ramps as we go and we just keep working through all of them until they’re complete,” said Lance Meyer, city engineer.

Part of it is also a mill and overlay of Burdick from Broadway to the Viaduct to smooth out that road, and will include replacing the water main from main to 3rd Street SE.

“Certain areas if they become maintenance issues, it’s getting to be so old that we’re in there on a regular basis to have to do repairs then we schedule that stuff for replacement. Areas where we aren’t having problems we just kind of let it go until we start having problems with it,” said Jason Sorenson, Public Works assistant director.

Sorenson said that the iron pipes were put in in the 50′s or earlier, and hopes the PVC replacement lasts at least as long.

The work is expected to begin in late April, early May.

“We’ll replace all three traffic signals with brand new traffic signals with the latest equipment so we can coordinate them and have them operate much more efficiently than they do today,” said Meyer.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $2.5 million.

Organizers said they’re communicating with Trinity Health to ensure that they do not disrupt hospital operations.

The plan is to finish the project well before the state fair.

