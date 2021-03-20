How does a vulnerable population like the homeless handle tax season?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Filing your taxes using Turbo Tax or with your accountant makes the tax return process easy for some, but what if you don’t have the resources to utilize either of those options?

We spoke with officials at Missouri Slope Areawide United Way about how vulnerable populations like the homeless handle tax season.

When it comes to filing taxes, clients of this United Way Emergency Homeless Shelter are often referred to AARP to get one-on-one assistance.

But with COVID-19, many are forced to speak with representatives over the phone or by email.

“For those who don’t qualify or maybe have some difficulty getting some of those vital documents, our United Way will help our current residents with that,” said Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

When it comes to getting refunds or stimulus checks, Gullo says most of their clients don’t have bank accounts set up, so when economic impact payments started rolling out, they had to adjust.

“The majority of the residents were able to receive their stimulus checks through the mail sent to our United Way,” said Gullo.

Gullo says it was like Christmas when those checks started rolling in.

“They were really excited because then many of them were able to take up our offer go into an apartment and were able to help expedite that process. Others, you know, just having the ability to pay some back child support,” said Gullo.

United Way can shelter at least 50 people a night, and currently houses 39 clients.

