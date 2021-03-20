Advertisement

Free meals for kids under 18 returns this summer

By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The free summer meal program for kids under 18 is returning to Bismarck this summer.

The USDA extended the kids’ nutrition program through September 30.

The Bismarck Public School district always serves meals over the summer in certain income eligible areas, but this wavier will allow them to serve wherever they need to serve to reach more kids.

“A lot of families that kind of fall right on that border of not quite qualifying for a reduced-price meal so, they have to pay the full price and if you have two or three kids in the district you know it does add up, and so I think it’s really helped those families,” said Bismarck Public Schools Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner.

Wagner says it’s important for families who qualify for free or reduced meals apply in August when the time come because on October 1 everyone will be charged full price.

As of now summer meals site locations have yet to be determined.

