Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Kindred pull off upsets to advance to Boys Class “B” title game

MINOT, N.D. - The Friday night session of the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Minot State Dome paved the way to Saturday’s State Championship matchup.

No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier edged No. 2 Grafton, 43-40 in the first semifinal.

The nightcap between No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan and No. 5 Kindred went to the Vikings, 60-42.

Saturday’s Schedule:

12 p.m. 7th Place Game: Powers Lake vs. Shiloh Christian

2:30 p.m. 5th Place Game: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. Rugby

6 p.m. 3rd Place Game: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. No. 2 Grafton

8:30 p.m. State Championship: No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. No. 5 Kindred

