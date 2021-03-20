Advertisement

AirMed team said they’ve had to make changes to adapt to pandemic

Sanford AirMed
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people are working from home due to the pandemic.

But, some jobs cannot be done from home. Sanford Bismarck’s AirMed team said they’ve worked through and adapted to the pandemic.

Sanford Critical Care Paramedic Matthew Kann said at the start of the pandemic, things were hectic. The team experienced a significant increase of flight missions, taking patients to different hospitals to get them into an open bed. He said they took a lot of rural calls to get people into medical centers.

“With COVID, I think a lot of people forgot, we had a lot of people who were also having heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, that sort of stuff. The other resources were busy dealing with COVID patients. And so, we were dealing with a lot of that stuff along with the COVID patients,” said Sanford Critical Care Paramedic Matthew Kann.

Kann said another big change was the decontamination process after a flight.

He said after flying a COVID or suspected COVID patient, the helicopter doors were opened for thirty minutes, everything was wiped down and the team used a machine to help circulate air.

Kann said the work was tough but worth it knowing his team helped so many people during the pandemic.

