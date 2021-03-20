108 basketball teams coming to Bismarck for amateur tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Amateur Basketball, Inc. Tournament is back this year after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

108 teams are coming from all over the state to play on ten gym floors in Bismarck.

“We’re hoping to put on a good tournament for them this year for those Grand Forks, those Fargos, those Devils Lake teams that are coming out too. Maybe we can entice them, have them tell their friends to come back out and have a good time in Bismarck or Minot in the next couple of years,” said BPRD Facility Specialist Brandon Wilkens.

The tournament will run March 26th through March 28th at Legacy, Bismarck, and Century high schools.

Brackets are posted on the North Dakota Amateur Basketball, Inc. Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.