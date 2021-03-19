Williston residents speak on stimulus plans

WILLISTON, N.D. - After much anticipation, people finally are beginning to get their $1,400 stimulus payments as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

With this being the third round of individual payments since the COVID-19 pandemic began, what will the people of Williston be using them for?

It didn’t take long for people to receive checks once President Joe Biden signed the new COVID-19 relief package into law. People in Williston started to see their $1,400 arrive in checking or saving accounts as early as last Saturday. For some, it’s going to help pay off debts and make some new purchases.

“I’m just paying down some medical bills.” said Arthur Miller.

“I plan on paying off some credit cards and hopefully a down payment on a little truck.” Rebecca Roth responded.

There were also others who didn’t immediately need the money, so they are choosing to keep it for a rainy day.

“We’ve been getting by, it’s a surplus for me. So yeah, the money went into savings,” Larry Davidsen explained.

Whether or not you believe the money was absolutely needed, you won’t see many complain about an extra $1,400.

“I would say it’s a necessity. Hours have been cut, things aren’t as busy as they used to be so having some extra money to get some relief or peace of mind is a necessity,” said Miller.

“It was nice. I didn’t absolutely have to have it but it was nice to help pay some bills,” said Roth.

For those who haven’t received their stimulus check, visit the IRS website and use the “get my payment” tool.

