Symbols retired, but symbolism remains

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s called the North Dakota Super Bowl, and a new chapter will be written this weekend.

The historic UND – NDSU football game is built on tradition both as in-state and also Conference foes.

But the tradition restarts without some of its key features.

A rivalry renewed, but things are a bit different this time.

When these teams take the gridiron, they would play for the Nickel Trophy.

But not this time.

Not because of the new look of one of the sides of the coin, but by law.

“Currently, the Nickel Trophy is on exhibit at the Heritage Center as a result of some previous legislation that brought the trophy here for permanent display,” said ND State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson, PhD.

The trophy is the only item in the Heritage Center’s collection legally required to always be on display.

Just in time for kickoff, the trophy has a new home in a new exhibit.

Not to say the rivalry doesn’t continue in its old location, where competing donations boxes keep it alive all year round.

The Nickel Trophy has a legacy of its own, even the decision to go with a nickel.

“That’s exactly how a nickel looked at the time back in the 1930′s when they created the Nickel Trophy. So, it was kind of strange how it just seemed to fit the two teams that were playing for this thing,” said North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame member Pat Sweeney.

It’s not only what the teams played for that’s changed, but also where the games were played.

UND left the old Memorial Stadium a few decades ago, but still used it as a practice facility.

In the weeks leading up to the rivalry restart, the stadium began to be torn down.

The symbols may be different, but the symbolism remains the same.

Even though the universities are no longer allowed to take the trophy if they win, there is a bill going through the state legislature that would allow the Heritage Center to loan the trophy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.