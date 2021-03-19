Souris Valley Golf course tee’s off early for 2021 season amid mild winter

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley Golf course opened its fields to the public Friday to players from the across the area after a tame winter.

Golfers are getting an early start this season bringing their skills up to par with the opening of the Souris valley golf course.

The Souris Valley Golf Course opened its fields to the public Friday to players from the across the area after a tame winter. (KFYR)

Long time golfers like Jacob Theis said they’re glad to have the chance to golf together again.

“Getting out for the first time this year, it’s opened up pretty early I feel like this year so it’s nice to get out early, get some rounds in before the season starts,” said Theis.

Manager Steve Kottsick said they usually try to open by April 15, so this year’s start is the earliest ever.

“We’ve had a lot of play; people are just happy to get outside and do something. The COVID thing factors into a lot of things. People haven’t been able to get outside and so a lot of stuff so, we’re looking for a real good year,” said Kottsick.

Tee time begins each morning at 10 a.m.

Players are encouraged to call in to schedule a tee time at 701-857-4189.

