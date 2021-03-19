Restaurants feeling renewed hope after $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Restaurants are feeling renewed hope after the passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Those whose revenue fell in 2020 because of the pandemic were awarded $28 billion in grants.

Because of the pandemic, Noodlezip owner Marty Lee hasn’t been able to keep a full staff, but with this new relief package, he hopes he will be able to do some hiring.

Marty Lee says keeping the door open at his restaurant has been difficult.

“I didn’t have much debt,m and now I have $150,000 plus debts in my personal credit cards,” said Lee.

He says the news that U.S. restaurants will be sharing $28 billion as part of the COVID relief package is a big relief.

“It’s going to give us the fund available for hiring, buying inventory, paying off some back bills, you know stuff owe CPA distributor, no matter what it is. So, it’s a good way leading in the right way,” said Lee.

But with his sales down 45%, Lee says he needs these funds fast and has concerns about when he will receive them.

“Week-to-week day-to-day is a battle. You know you have it due this time, and to be honest, big companies, they don’t care about your situation,” said Lee.

The amount each restaurant will receive varies depending on size, how much revenue was lost and how much they typically earn, but owners who have managed to stay in business are looking at it with renewed hope.

The National Restaurant Association told the Associated Press as of Dec. 1, over 110,000 U.S. restaurants were closed either temporarily or permanently because of the pandemic.

