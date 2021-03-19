Advertisement

Panthers, Titans notch consolation victories in early day 2 action at Boys "B"

(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Friday afternoon action from the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Minot State Dome featured two consolation games.

Rugby and Powers Lake started the day at 12 p.m. The Panthers defeated the Ranchers, 74-65, to move into Saturday’s 5th Place Game. The Ranchers slotted into the 7th Place Game to open the third day of the tournament.

The Panthers will meet No. 4 Dickinson Trinity after the Titans beat Shiloh Christian, 53-45, in the second consolation semifinal. The Skyhawks will tip off with Powers Lake Saturday at 12 p.m., with Rugby-Dickinson Trinity to follow at 2:30 p.m.

The Friday night session will feature two semifinal contests to decide who will play for a State Championship, and who will play in the 3rd Place Game.

No. 2 Grafton meets No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier at 6:30 p.m., with No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan set to take on No. 5 Kindred at 9 p.m.

