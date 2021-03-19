Advertisement

NDDoH announces COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the general public on March 29

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KFYR-TV)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health announced Friday that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout would reach Phase 2 on Monday, March 29, opening access to the vaccine to the general public.

Providers in certain areas may reach Phase 2 prior to March 29.

Gov. Doug Burgum said, “Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic.”

As of Friday, March 19, 194,903 (27%) North Dakotans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 115,524 (16%) being fully vaccinated.

“As the state prepares to make the vaccine available to the general public, it’s important for people included in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C to be vaccinated now, as they are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 or being exposed to COVID-19,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH immunization director. “Anyone in Phases 1A or 1B who has not received their vaccine yet is encouraged to call our COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-207-2880 and select option 2 for assistance if they’re having trouble finding vaccine.”

Citizens can determine their vaccine eligibility in their area by checking the NDDoH COVID-19 Vaccine Locator at health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.

