N.D. Legislature passes resolution calling their ERA ratification “lapsed”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - By a voice vote, the North Dakota State Legislature passed a resolution saying their ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) expired decades ago.

With some states ratifying the ERA recently, others had their ratifications withdrawn.

North Dakota aims to be added to that list of states with the resolution saying their ratification expired in 1979, which was four years after it passed the State Legislature.

“Our state’s ratification is null and void at this point. And should a new deadline be established, North Dakota should be proud to be an early ratifier for a more perfect union by affording women more equity and equality,” said Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo.

A few weeks ago, a federal judge ruled these states could allow their ratifications expire because of how much time had passed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.