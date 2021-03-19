Advertisement

N.D. Legislature passes bill requiring polling places

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - By a tight margin, North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill that would require every county to have a physical polling place.

In response to the mass closure of polling places during the last election cycle, lawmakers said they didn’t want voters shut out of the booths anymore.

However, opponents said they were closed for public safety reasons and an inability to find poll workers.

“We do not have a crystal ball. We don’t know what the future holds or what sorts of natural disasters or pandemic we could face down the road. Taking away this ability is a reaction to a past event rather than planning for a future one,” said Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

The bill passed by just two votes and will go to the Governor’s desk for either approval or a veto.

