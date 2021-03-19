Grafton, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier take early games on Boys B Day 1

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 Boys Class B Tournament kicked off Thursday at the Minot State University Dome, with Grafton and Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier notching early wins.

Grafton defeated Powers Lake 66-28 in the first game of the day. Grafton’s Justin Garza led all scorers with 21 points.

In the second game, EKM held off a feisty Rugby team 67-73, despite 25 points from the Panthers’ Warren Walker.

In the night games, Four Winds-Minnewaukan takes on Shiloh Christian, and Dickinson Trinity faces off with Kindred.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.