Advertisement

Grafton, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier take early games on Boys B Day 1

Grafton and Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier notch early wins in Class B Tournament.
Grafton and Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier notch early wins in Class B Tournament.(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski and Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 Boys Class B Tournament kicked off Thursday at the Minot State University Dome, with Grafton and Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier notching early wins.

Grafton defeated Powers Lake 66-28 in the first game of the day. Grafton’s Justin Garza led all scorers with 21 points.

In the second game, EKM held off a feisty Rugby team 67-73, despite 25 points from the Panthers’ Warren Walker.

In the night games, Four Winds-Minnewaukan takes on Shiloh Christian, and Dickinson Trinity faces off with Kindred.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lumber
Rising cost of lumber concerns in North Dakota
Class B tournament
Organizers discuss reason for rise in ticket prices for Class B tournament
Cody Belgarde
Fort Totten man arrested for killing child
'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.6% rate; 119 positive; 1 death; 16.0% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

The Friday nightcap between No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan and No. 5 Kindred went to the Vikings,...
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Kindred pull off upsets to advance to Boys Class “B” title game
Panthers, Titans notch consolation victories in early day 2 action at Boys “B”
Kindred defeated Dickinson Trinity in a nailbiter 46-43 Thursday to advance to the semifinals...
Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Kindred advance in Boys B first round
Sports Spotlight : EKM Rebels