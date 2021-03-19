Gov. Burgum orders flags at half-staff in honor of Atlanta-area shooting victims

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, directed all government agencies on Thursday to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset this Monday, March 22, in honor of the victims of the March 16 shootings in the Atlanta area.

It’s in accordance with a similar proclamation by President Joe Biden.

North Dakotans are encouraged to follow suit in their homes and businesses.

