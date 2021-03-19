Girl Scout Cookies return with new ways to sell

WILLISTON, N.D. - Have you ordered your box of cookies yet? The girl scouts are back in action this year with both new and traditional methods of getting boxes to customers.

Last year, cookie selling went socially distant, but now scouts are happy to be able to get back to pre-pandemic sales techniques.

“It’s been pretty exciting, last year it was a lot of time being in the car,” said 8-year-old Harlow Justice.

This year, Harlow Justice is out at Red Rock Ford selling cookies. It’s not a normal spot you would expect to see a cookie stand, but sales have gone well for the 8-year-old. She says she sold about 900 boxes.

Because of the pandemic, the troop had to come up with other ways to sell. Drive thru booths have become popular so no one has to leave their car to pick up cookies. Twelve-year-old Bella Carter held a cooking show on Facebook Live to promote various deserts you can make with the products.

Bella’s mom Rachel, who serves as the service unit manager, says it’s great that the girls and their parents are able to be out in the streets. She adds that cookie selling teaches valuable skills.

“Communication, money counting, business ethics. There’s a lot of skills that go into it, so it’s great to be back in front of the customer this year,” she said.

The Girl Scouts are expected to be out in full force at various locations this weekend. Monday is the last day to purchase cookies.

