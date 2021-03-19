Advertisement

Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Kindred advance in Boys B first round

Kindred defeated Dickinson Trinity in a nailbiter 46-43 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Class B boys basketball tournament.(none)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. - The Thursday evening session at the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament completed Friday’s schedule of semifinal and consolation round games.

No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan defeated Shiloh Christian, 68-52, to join Grafton and Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier in the semifinals.

The Indians will face No. 5 Kindred after the Vikings defeated No. 4 Dickinson Trinity in a nailbiter, 46-43.

Friday’s Schedule:

12 p.m. Powers Lake vs. Rugby (Consolation)

2:30 p.m. Shiloh Christian vs. No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (Consolation)

6:30 p.m. No. 2 Grafton vs. No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (Semifinal)

9 p.m. No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. No. 5 Kindred (Semifinal)

