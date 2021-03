BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office say a 34-year-old man was indicted on a federal murder charge.

According to a release, Cody Belgarde is accused of shooting a juvenile on the Spirit Lake Reservation on Jan. 14.

Investigators say the death was discovered after a report of a house fire in Fort Totten.

