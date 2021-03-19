Advertisement

First District Health Unit opening up vaccinations more amid state announcement

Leadership with FDHU said they are planning to offer vaccinations to all as soon as next Tuesday.
Leadership with FDHU said they are planning to offer vaccinations to all as soon as next Tuesday.
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit will soon begin opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in the public.

The public health provider began vaccinating 18-64 years of age with two or more specific high-risk health conditions in late February.

Recently they said they widened that priority group to include anyone ages 18-64 who work.

“It’s been nice to see the younger people stepping up, and taking their part to keep our community safe, and we just want to keep moving forward and keep getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Lacey McNichols, First District Health Unit Immunization Coordinator.

This announcement comes after the state also announced the vaccine will be made available to the public as soon as March 29.

