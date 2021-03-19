Boat ramps open early for anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department has put the boat ramps in the water for all Missouri River access points, which is attracting angler’s to their favorite fishing spots.

Anglers have been flooding to the boat ramps that are not open along the Missouri River. Local bait and tackle shops say their businesses have been doing well with spring fishing starting early this year.

Fishing gear has been flying off the shelves this year at Dakota Tackle.

“Last year and this year we have been busy trying to keep up with demand as far as lures, rods, reels, whatever,” said Wade Anderson.

Store President Wade Anderson says the season is starting a month earlier as the weather is already warming up

“The fishing has been great. The quantity is there, the size is bigger and the season is getting bigger,” said Anderson.

Along the river, anglers are securing their favorite locations.

“This is my fishing spot, right along this bank here,” said Elton Aardahl.

Boat ramps are also attracting amateur anglers on to the river.

“There has been steady pressure on this boat ramp probably for the last three weeks,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Warden Jeff Seiger.

Game wardens will also be doing routine boat ramp checks and ensuring anglers have a valid fishing license.

“We’ll be checking peoples fishing equipment. We’re checking for compliance with aquatic nuisance species, making sure they have all their safety equipment,” said Seiger.

Fisherman say the daily catch rate has been a good one.

“I caught one on my first time out this year, so, 18.5 inches long, it was a nice walleye,” said Aardahl.

All these boats being pulled from the water is a sure sign the 2021 season is well underway.

North Dakota Game and Fish Wardens are reminding anglers that fishing licenses expire at the end of March and new ones must be purchased for April.

