All Burleigh County residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine through Public Health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The day has come. Everyone in Burleigh County is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine through Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Public Health directors say March 23 will be the first vaccine clinic where members of the general public will be vaccinated.

They say it’s a landmark day that brings the county and the state one step closer to herd immunity. The wait is over for Bismarck residents.

“Anyone that wants a vaccine now is eligible to call to schedule an appointment,” said Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Public Health Director Renae Moch says the plan is to continue using the Event Center for clinics Tuesday through Sunday.

“We’re really getting close to that point of herd immunity when we can start getting people in the general public vaccinated and trying to get back to some normal,” said Moch.

She says screening will be easier for her team because anyone 16 or 18 years or older, depending on the vaccine, can schedule.

Public Health plans to administer about 2,000 shots per week, including first and second doses.

As for the rest of the country... “By the end of May, we will have enough vaccine for every adult in the United States,” said White House Covid-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients.

The White House Announced COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general public in every state by May 1.

Anyone can now make a vaccine appointment by calling Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and dialing one.

