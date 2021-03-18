Advertisement

XWA continues to see ‘Modest’ growth, director optimistic on delta return.

Delta Plane
Delta Plane(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. - Flight numbers continue to improve for the Williston Basin International Airport. The latest figures show a 5.8% increase in passengers flying out of the airport in February compared to January.

XWA sees two flights daily with United to Denver. There is no concrete timeline set for Delta’s return, who suspended service last July, but the airport’s director remains optimistic that the airline will come back.

“[Delta] still have their equipment in place... they are still paying for their office space, so I do believe they are intending to resume service at some point here in the future,” said Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

Dudas adds that other services like The Refinery Restaurant have seen an uptick in sales due to the increase in passengers flying out. He says with the coronavirus vaccine rolling out and the economy beginning to reopen are shows signs the public is flying again.

