U.S. Border restrictions with Canada, Mexico extended through April 21

Image: Customs and Border Patrol
Image: Customs and Border Patrol(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States border restrictions on non-essential travel with Canada and Mexico will be extended through April 21.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

The department said that essential trade and travel will be allowed.

The tweets indicated that the department would follow public health guidance and work with counterparts to decide how to ease restrictions.

