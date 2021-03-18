Lawmakers host memorial service honoring their own

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a time-honored tradition, members of the North Dakota assembly joined together to honor their former colleagues who passed away this year.

The families of the lost were invited to the Capitol as 30 former lawmakers were honored.

Current lawmakers said the day is just as much about them as it is their families.

“Your sacrifice behind the scenes that made a difference then, now and for our future,” Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, read from his poem “Yesterday.”

The ceremony included a legislator-led choir, remarks from leadership, and poetry in honor of the former members.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.