Advertisement

Lawmakers host memorial service honoring their own

ND Legislature memorial service
ND Legislature memorial service(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a time-honored tradition, members of the North Dakota assembly joined together to honor their former colleagues who passed away this year.

The families of the lost were invited to the Capitol as 30 former lawmakers were honored.

Current lawmakers said the day is just as much about them as it is their families.

“Your sacrifice behind the scenes that made a difference then, now and for our future,” Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, read from his poem “Yesterday.”

The ceremony included a legislator-led choir, remarks from leadership, and poetry in honor of the former members.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lumber
Rising cost of lumber concerns in North Dakota
Class B tournament
Organizers discuss reason for rise in ticket prices for Class B tournament
Cody Belgarde
Fort Totten man arrested for killing child
'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.6% rate; 119 positive; 1 death; 16.0% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death
Golf course
Minot golf courses
New principal
kenmare principal
Downtown Minot Infrastructure improvement
Infrastructure improvement coming to Downtown Minot
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccinations will soon be available to anyone in North Dakota