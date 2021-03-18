Advertisement

Health officials confirm cases of California COVID variants, victims have recovered

Coronavirus ND
Coronavirus ND(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state health officials confirmed that cases of two separate COVID-19 variants first identified in California were discovered in North Dakota.

Kirby Kruger with the North Dakota Department of Health said that two cases each of the variants, known as B.1.427 and B.1.429, were identified, for a total of four cases.

Kruger said all four victims have recovered.

He indicated the cases were discovered along with UK variant viruses through surveillance testing for variants.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lumber
Rising cost of lumber concerns in North Dakota
Class B tournament
Organizers discuss reason for rise in ticket prices for Class B tournament
Cody Belgarde
Fort Totten man arrested for killing child
'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.6% rate; 119 positive; 1 death; 16.0% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death
Golf course
Minot golf courses
New principal
kenmare principal
Downtown Minot Infrastructure improvement
Infrastructure improvement coming to Downtown Minot
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccinations will soon be available to anyone in North Dakota