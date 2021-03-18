Health officials confirm cases of California COVID variants, victims have recovered

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state health officials confirmed that cases of two separate COVID-19 variants first identified in California were discovered in North Dakota.

Kirby Kruger with the North Dakota Department of Health said that two cases each of the variants, known as B.1.427 and B.1.429, were identified, for a total of four cases.

Kruger said all four victims have recovered.

He indicated the cases were discovered along with UK variant viruses through surveillance testing for variants.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.