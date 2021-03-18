Fire training for when firefighters need rescuing on scene

MINOT, N.D. – Fire Fighters put their lives on the line to protect their communities, but when they get in trouble on the scene, someone has to save them.

In this drill a firefighter is trapped in a burning building, and their only escape is through a small window. With all the gear they wear it can be a challenge to maneuver.

“A firefighter was killed in this same situation, so every year we practice this not only in honor of him, but to make sure that we don’t get ourselves into that same situation,” said Minot Fire Capt. Austin Burns.

The Rapid Intervention Crew or RIC are normally on standby outside a fire to save firefighters that get into trouble.

“We’re training for that worst case scenario of getting them out. Having our guys go in, low visibility, high stress situation working to get those guys out,” said William DeCoteau, firefighter.

Burns said he hasn’t needed a RIC yet.

“In my career I don’t ever want to have to put in a RIC team into a building to go save one of our firefighters, but the biggest thing is that we’re ready. I don’t want to be in that situation, and neither do those guys,” said Burns.

On the scene of a fire, the crew can work on the outside, assessing the situation, and setting up supplies in case they’re needed. So that everyone can go home at the end of the day.

This is just one of the training sessions that fire crews do throughout the year to better serve the community.

