Downtown Minot could soon have ‘streateries’

MINOT, N.D. – Downtown Minot could be looking a little different this summer as the city considers allowing businesses to set up ‘streateries.’

Parking spaces along Main Street would be converted into outside dining areas.

“You build a level platform extending from the curb line out into the parking area,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, Minot Economic Development Administrator.

The plan will be put in front of the City Council to approve next month, but already residents and downtown business owners say they are looking forward to it.

“Downtown has much to offer, and they’re so many new restaurants and pubs down here that I think more people would come to experience them more said, Casey Klein, Minot resident and Cookies For You Owner.

The structures would be paid for by the private businesses that use them.

“There are a few application fees. They will have to go through the building department and so forth, but they are at little to no cost to the city,” said Rosenthal.

The temporary structures could go up in April and then come down in October.

A similar program is already running in Grand Forks.

