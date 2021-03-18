Advertisement

Downtown Minot could soon have ‘streateries’

By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Downtown Minot could be looking a little different this summer as the city considers allowing businesses to set up ‘streateries.’

Parking spaces along Main Street would be converted into outside dining areas.

“You build a level platform extending from the curb line out into the parking area,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, Minot Economic Development Administrator.

The plan will be put in front of the City Council to approve next month, but already residents and downtown business owners say they are looking forward to it.

“Downtown has much to offer, and they’re so many new restaurants and pubs down here that I think more people would come to experience them more said, Casey Klein, Minot resident and Cookies For You Owner.

The structures would be paid for by the private businesses that use them.

“There are a few application fees. They will have to go through the building department and so forth, but they are at little to no cost to the city,” said Rosenthal.

The temporary structures could go up in April and then come down in October.

A similar program is already running in Grand Forks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lumber
Rising cost of lumber concerns in North Dakota
Class B tournament
Organizers discuss reason for rise in ticket prices for Class B tournament
Cody Belgarde
Fort Totten man arrested for killing child
'End of the Rope'
Two film companies looking for actors in Watford City and Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.6% rate; 119 positive; 1 death; 16.0% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,042 tests, 88 positive, 1 death
Golf course
Minot golf courses
New principal
kenmare principal
Downtown Minot Infrastructure improvement
Infrastructure improvement coming to Downtown Minot
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccinations will soon be available to anyone in North Dakota