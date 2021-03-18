Advertisement

‘Care for our Seniors Act’ aims to improve care in long-term facilities

By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The American Health Care Association recently announced an act they hope will address what they say are long-standing challenges affecting the quality of care provided in America’s nursing homes.

Long-term care workers have been working on the sweeping reform over the past 30 years.

The Care for our Seniors Act is made up of four points which include enhancing clinical care in nursing homes and providing more support to frontline caregivers.

The act also calls for long-term care facilities to implement “resident-driven” oversight that will help “to help monitor the quality of a facility.”

“What’s more important than talking to the residents seeing what’s going on, talking to the staff looking yes at quality measures but looking at outcomes of how are our residents doing,” said president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association Shelly Peterson.

Peterson said the act would need to gain support in both the U.S. House and Senate and signed by the President before the federal government will implement the policies at facilities around the country.

