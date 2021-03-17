Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Bismarck man pleads not guilty

Diego Ashton
Diego Ashton(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The suspect accused of shooting and leaving a body at Misty Waters gas station pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Diego Ashton waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to murder.

A jury trial has not been scheduled.

Ashton is accused of shooting 47-year-old Robert Becker in October 2020.

Police say Ashton got out of the car at the gas station to use the restroom when he shot Becker. Ashton told deputies he then pulled Becker out of the car and left him in the parking lot.

