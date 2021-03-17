March is Brain Injury Awareness Month

MINOT, N.D. – Brain injury awareness is nationally recognized for the month of March.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed the proclamation this month which indicates that more than 9,000 North Dakotans suffer from brain injuries.

As part of the month, the state Department of Human Services is raising awareness about brain injury which includes a virtual conference on March 25-26.

“It’s open to individual with brain injury family members and professionals working with individuals with brain injury that has different topics covering different things related to therapies,” said ND Brain Injury Network Program Director Rebecca Quinn.

Online registration for the conference will be accepted until March 24.

For pricing and other information visit the DHS website.

