Williams County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone call scam

Phone Scam
Phone Scam(AP)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new phone call scam.

The department says an individual is pretending to be with the department asking for money to help out a friend or family member. They add that the sheriff’s office would never call in that situation and that you would hear from the department directly if that were the case.

“Certainly nobody from the sheriff’s office is going to be calling asking for money for an individual or someone in trouble... if it’s a random phone call, it’s not us seeking money for someone,” explained Sheriff Verlan Kvande.

Sheriff Verlan Kvande says if you receive a suspicious phone call, hang up immediately and notify the sheriff’s department as soon as possible.

