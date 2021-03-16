Advertisement

White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S. fight to contain the coronavirus.

The White House announced that states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a Tuesday call of their allotments. Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship.

The supply is set to accelerate even further next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week.

The increased supply comes as more states are lifting eligibility criteria for the vaccines ahead of President Joe Biden’s mandate that all adults be eligible for vaccination by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
Tinder to let users run background checks on dates
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election