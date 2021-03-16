Advertisement

Ward County Human Services closing down secondary office in Kenmare

Ward County Human Services
Ward County Human Services(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. – The Ward County Human Services secondary office in Kenmare will be closing its doors.

The Kenmare office was only used twice a month for applications and paperwork regarding economic assistance and family and child services.

When the pandemic hit last March, staff just worked from the main Minot office to provide assistance, discontinuing the need for the second location.

Melissa Bliss with Ward County Human Services explained that much of their work is accomplished online and that they are still able to do in-person visits or help if needed.

“We are able to continue to receive and send out information by mail, by email. We have people taking pictures of forms and sending that information to us via email people can drop them off, pick  up their applications here,” said Bliss.

Clients can also drop off and pick up applications needed at the Burke County office even though they are Ward County residents. The office will be closing its Kenmare location in the upcoming weeks with the approval of the Ward County Commissioners.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
Gregg Jacobson
Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Voting
Legalizing sports betting could be up to North Dakota voters
Montana’s vaccination efforts continue; Richland County director promotes shot
Maysa Arena
Women’s hockey tournament expected to continue 2021 economic boost for Minot
Rail bridge group receives government support