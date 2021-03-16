Ward County Human Services closing down secondary office in Kenmare

KENMARE, N.D. – The Ward County Human Services secondary office in Kenmare will be closing its doors.

The Kenmare office was only used twice a month for applications and paperwork regarding economic assistance and family and child services.

When the pandemic hit last March, staff just worked from the main Minot office to provide assistance, discontinuing the need for the second location.

Melissa Bliss with Ward County Human Services explained that much of their work is accomplished online and that they are still able to do in-person visits or help if needed.

“We are able to continue to receive and send out information by mail, by email. We have people taking pictures of forms and sending that information to us via email people can drop them off, pick up their applications here,” said Bliss.

Clients can also drop off and pick up applications needed at the Burke County office even though they are Ward County residents. The office will be closing its Kenmare location in the upcoming weeks with the approval of the Ward County Commissioners.

