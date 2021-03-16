Advertisement

Ward County COVID-19 vaccination update

Vaccinations
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – More than 70% of Ward County’s 75 and older residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to First District Health Unit.

The provider indicated that 22.6% of Ward County residents have receive at least one dose of the vaccination. More than 62% of people 65 to 74 years old have been vaccinated. Healthcare officials are preparing to enter the next phase soon.

“As long as there is demand in this group we won’t open it up fully, but once that demand decreases then we will to anybody. Particularly that will effect Minot State students and so forth,” said Lisa Clute, FDHU executive director.

Clute said vaccinations are available for almost anyone with a job in Minot.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. You can sign up for an appointment here.

