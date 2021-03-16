Tax return delays nearly tripled since 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of Americans have already filed their tax returns and are now waiting for the IRS to process them.

Delays have nearly tripled since 2019.

Along with processing returns, IRS resources are also being used to send that new round of stimulus checks to nearly 85% of households, which is putting a strain on the agency.

The IRS says it processes most tax returns within 21 days, and for many in the Bismarck-Mandan area who participate in the AARP Tax-Aide program, that has been the case.

“Most people that you know we’ve had contact with have gotten a timely refund from the IRS. If that’s what they were due,” said ND AARP Tax-Aide program coordinator Fritz Schwindt.

But for nearly 7 million people, that hasn’t been the case, and Schwindt says there’s a likely reason.

“I’m pretty sure the IRS is being taxed employee wise, you know, very heavily because of the repeated stimulus payment they’ve had to process, and also the tax law changes,” said Schwindt.

The IRS also had its budget slashed by 14% over the last decade, which means thousands of fewer workers to handle the load.

To check on the status of your refund, go to: Internal Revenue Service | An official website of the United States government (irs.gov) and click on “get your refund status.”

